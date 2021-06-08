EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.40.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $166.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.14. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.47 and a 1-year high of $166.65.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.