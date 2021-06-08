6,531 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,420.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQJ opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

