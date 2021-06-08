Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFR. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000.

NYSE EFR opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $14.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

