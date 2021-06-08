Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the first quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter.

GMDA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

