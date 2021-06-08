14,626 Shares in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triterras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 14.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRIT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ TRIT opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. Triterras, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

