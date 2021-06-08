Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 302.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 132,520 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $961,000.

Get BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust alerts:

NYSE:BGIO opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%.

About BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.