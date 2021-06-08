GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 13,000 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMFG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 40,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 41,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 82,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

NYSE SMFG opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.