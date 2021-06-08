GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stake in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53,032 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Oragenics were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oragenics by 124.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 875,639 shares in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGEN opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45. Oragenics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

