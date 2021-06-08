Shannon M. Votava Sells 794 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $47,560.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 32,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

