GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 24,658 Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXL. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Boxlight in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Boxlight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boxlight by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 31,779 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 11.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boxlight alerts:

BOXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Boxlight Co. has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $155.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.39.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 23.45%.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.