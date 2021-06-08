William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Acquires $28,175.00 in Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Alan B. Turner bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $28,175.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WMPN opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.40. William Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Get William Penn Bancorp alerts:

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; checking and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.