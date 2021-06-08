Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) EVP Marc T. Pangburn Sells 400 Shares

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $19,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,859.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:HASI opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.79. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.