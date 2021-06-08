Insider Buying: HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) CEO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) CEO Travis J. Thompson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $20,860.00.

HVBC opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. HV Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $43.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 8.49% of HV Bancorp worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

