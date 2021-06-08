Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,691,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,728,000 after purchasing an additional 221,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $162,087,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after buying an additional 688,460 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH opened at $137.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 7,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $1,222,177.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,659,275.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,655 shares of company stock worth $23,633,255 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

