Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,004 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,004 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 85.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

In other news, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $66,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at $57,804.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 4,927 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $77,403.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,367.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,931 shares of company stock valued at $167,075 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.