Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Sells $333,800.16 in Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 6,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $333,800.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,815.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.63. Anterix Inc. has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $56.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,219,000 after buying an additional 160,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Anterix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,323,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Anterix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. QVT Financial LP raised its position in Anterix by 9.0% in the first quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 356,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the first quarter valued at about $14,358,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

