Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Daniel Rabinowitz Sells 3,140 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $306,181.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $127.19.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $90,502,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after purchasing an additional 717,481 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Natera by 1,880.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 700,432 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 49.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,081,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Natera by 64.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,910,000 after purchasing an additional 367,596 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.