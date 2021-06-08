Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Daniel Rabinowitz Sells 3,140 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $306,181.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NTRA stock opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $127.19.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
