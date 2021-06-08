American International Group Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 201.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AHCO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.11. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,071.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,130 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.