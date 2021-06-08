SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of SPX worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after buying an additional 41,735 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPXC opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $66.19.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SPX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

