John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.80 Million

Analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will announce $451.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.20 million to $454.50 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $411.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

In other news, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $228,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,496.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $383,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,369 shares of company stock valued at $906,545 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBT stock opened at $145.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.03. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $73.46 and a 1-year high of $151.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

