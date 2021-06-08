Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,682 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Columbus Point LLP grew its stake in Microsoft by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Point LLP now owns 95,060 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 35,067 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,064,778 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $486,813,000 after buying an additional 28,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 20,765 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

MSFT opened at $253.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $184.01 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

