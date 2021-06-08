Providence First Trust Co Acquires Shares of 20,575 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.87.

AAPL opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

