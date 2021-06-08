Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stake Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.42% of Medifast worth $384,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 31.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $2,497,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast stock opened at $306.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $99.59 and a one year high of $336.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.14.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. Medifast’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.