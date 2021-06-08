BlackRock Inc. Has $374.94 Million Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,264,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.94% of Perrigo worth $374,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 34,677 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,379,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,303,000 after acquiring an additional 183,411 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 349,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.25. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

