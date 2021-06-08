Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.72% of PCSB Financial worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in PCSB Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PCSB Financial by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in PCSB Financial by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in PCSB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PCSB Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $299.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.67. PCSB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 4.32%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

