American International Group Inc. Purchases 44,217 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,217 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Realogy worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after buying an additional 1,374,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,081,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,788,000 after buying an additional 295,073 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Realogy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,387,000 after purchasing an additional 127,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Realogy by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,749,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 556,851 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Realogy in the 4th quarter worth $21,392,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

