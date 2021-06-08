Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 6,871 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) by 264.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSCC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSCC stock opened at $110.35 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $110.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

