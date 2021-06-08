Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,790,000 after acquiring an additional 295,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,749,000 after buying an additional 141,852 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 986,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,372,000 after buying an additional 144,825 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,857,589 shares of company stock worth $153,331,073. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

THC stock opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

