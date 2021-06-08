American International Group Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 873.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 183,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 164,627 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,929,000 after buying an additional 74,567 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 20,634.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of SKYW opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -687.71 and a beta of 2.04.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

