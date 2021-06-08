BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,032 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter worth about $91,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 689,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,504 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of ECH stock opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.29. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

