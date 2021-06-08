BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $946,000 Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 152.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of Banner worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.53 million. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.66%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.