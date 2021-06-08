Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stock Holdings Decreased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Camping World were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after acquiring an additional 445,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Camping World by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 42,779 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Camping World by 1,210.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 449,003 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $10,974,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Camping World stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.36. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 11.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 117,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $5,105,677.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 963,288 shares of company stock worth $43,612,308. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

