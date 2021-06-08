BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 501 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $94.18 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.56.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $642,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,922,663.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

