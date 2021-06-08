BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 20,361 Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,361 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 42,141.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEO opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.11. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -155.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC raised Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Telecom Argentina Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.