BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 2,093 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $96.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.27. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.21.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

