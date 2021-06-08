Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 345 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,651,000 after purchasing an additional 217,337 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 421.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 168,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 207,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $953,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,755 shares in the company, valued at $295,173.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $1,282,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at $136,892,257.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,112 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.34.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

