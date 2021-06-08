Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $79,000 Position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of PHD stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $11.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

