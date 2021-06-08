Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $492,845.80. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBSS stock opened at $92.19 on Tuesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.31.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $207.89 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 6.74%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

