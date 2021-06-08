Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $106.33 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.53 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

