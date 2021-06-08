BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 157.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 48,248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 52.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,809,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 47,339 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

BIT opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $18.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

