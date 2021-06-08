2,479 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.86.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $175.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.06.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.92) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

