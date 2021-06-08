Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,614 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.29% of GSI Technology worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the period. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $139.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 77.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.