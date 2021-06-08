Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of CLBK stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

