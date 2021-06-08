Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) SVP Thomas Tesoro Sells 3,000 Shares

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.40. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.65 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 963,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,059,000 after acquiring an additional 262,059 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,559,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,148,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after acquiring an additional 164,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 138,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 185,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 137,671 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

