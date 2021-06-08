Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Insider Seth D. Krauss Sells 3,484 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.11, for a total transaction of 101,419.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately 100,080.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 27.90 on Tuesday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of 23.25 and a 1 year high of 33.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.92.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

