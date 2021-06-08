Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FUN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FUN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. The business’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.