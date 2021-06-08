Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Hock Ming Ting Sells 20,749 Shares

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 20,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $122,834.08.

Hock Ming Ting also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Hock Ming Ting sold 1,500 shares of Trio-Tech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $7,875.00.

TRT stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.73. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a market cap of $25.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trio-Tech International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trio-Tech International during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Trio-Tech International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trio-Tech International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

