BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 11,606 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 132.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,386 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,606 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,773,000 after purchasing an additional 47,892 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 139,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 464,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

