Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $893,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG stock opened at $233.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.79, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.19 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.95.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,523,792.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $879,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,742 shares of company stock worth $11,106,899 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.