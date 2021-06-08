Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 188.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDU shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

